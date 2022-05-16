Is Peter Krause leaving 9-1-1? We know that entering the season 5 finale, some of the promos had us afraid — and intentionally so. They clearly want us to be concerned over the fate of Bobby Nash, who has gone through so many different harrowing ordeals as of late. His story has been set up in a rather simple form: He’s spent so much time caring for other people but, unfortunately, nowhere near enough caring for himself.

We’ve seen him on the decline in some ways the past couple of weeks, with a lot of individual scenes foreshadowing that something bad could happen — and with this being the finale, obviously the writers want to paint something big into the story.

As noted in the past, Krause is a good candidate for a cast exit that would shake up the show big-time. 9-1-1 has had the luxury of a lot of the same performers over the past few years, but this is a world where people die and others retire or quite. There is a turnover rate among many first responders for a reason.

Also, we just wonder how exhausted Krause is as a performer given that he went from Six Feet Under to Parenthood to this show in a reasonably short amount of time. That’s a lot of work and while that can be a good thing, of course we’ve wondered if this also could mean he’d want a break.

