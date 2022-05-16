Is 9-1-1 new tonight? Are you going to be seeing the flagship show back on the air alongside the 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off show?

There is a lot of good stuff worth getting into here, but let’s begin with celebrating the rather great news that you will, in fact, see both of these shows back in a matter of hours! There’s some really-epic stuff coming down the pipeline, and that is tied to the fact that both of these shows are airing their respective finales. You’ll see a lot of drama unfold, including characters potentially in danger.

9-1-1 season 5 episode 18, “Starting Over” – Another day in the life of the 118, as its members race to rescue a cliffside wellness retreat guru after his followers turn on him. Then, they respond to an emergency call at an upscale hair salon. Meanwhile, Maddie contemplates returning to work, Eddie and May make decisions on their future, as do Buck and Taylor, and the 118 gathers for a surprise wedding in the all-new “Starting Over” Season Five finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 16 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-518) (TV-14 L, V)

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 18, “A Bright and Cloudless Morning” – Captain Strand and the 126 come together when one of their own is trapped after a building explosion. Meanwhile, Owen reflects on his 9/11 experience, T.K. and Carlos come to a decision and Tommy and Julius decide on their future in the all-new “A Bright and Cloudless Morning” season finale episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 16 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-318) (TV-14 L, V)

So what about beyond these finales? Things do get a little bit dicey in some regards. We know that 9-1-1: Lone Star has already been renewed for another season, but things are a tad more ambiguous when it comes to the flagship show. It hasn’t gotten a green light yet for a season 6 due to prolonged negotiations; we do still think it’s coming, but we’ll have to be patient here.

