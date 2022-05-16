Fantasy Island season 2 premiere date pushed back at Fox

If you were hoping to see Fantasy Island season 2 premiere on Fox in just a couple of weeks, prepare to now be disappointed.

This morning, it was confirmed that the show is going to be put on ice until we get around to the fall, despite it seemingly being ready to premiere. What’s the reason for this? From our vantage point, this has to do with Fox as a network keeping their options open.

So why make this move? It stems mostly from their desire to promote the show further in the fall — and also, a way for them to have another timeslot filled when they are losing their Thursday Night Football slate. Here is what Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier had to say this morning (per TVLine):

“There are some great moments where you start to see what you’ve got in the can … They came in so good — and the early scripts were so good on Fantasy Island, our partnership has gone so well — that you make a decision to move them in-season… We’re so blessed to have such a hefty returning slate, and great choices to make … Fantasy Island is really a standout for us. The initial episodes and the incredible guest stars we’ve lined up for this season, it’s just really, really fun and escapist, and can’t wait to have that back on our air.”

Our hope is absolutely that the move helps the show in the ratings; while Collier may love the show, it did not perform altogether well in the first season. Yet, we understand the idea behind it in that it’s fairly standalone, and there are opportunities to court big-name actors who want to come in and do just a single episode before moving on to other things.

Fox has yet to reveal their full fall schedule but hopefully, we’ll have some more news on that before too much longer.

