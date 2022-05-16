NCIS season 19 episode 20: Brian Dietzen, Katrina Law talk ‘All or Nothing’

Tonight on CBS, you’re going to be seeing NCIS season 19 episode 20 on the air. The title here is “All or Nothing,” and this one is going to be intense! That is especially the case for Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight, who are going to spend most of the episode separated from the team and out in the wildnerness.

What’s going on with the two of them? Let’s just say that the two’s hopes of completing a safe organ transfer are completely derailed, and they are left in a spot where they have to rely on each other to survive. There’s a chance to get some great action sequences in here and who knows? Perhaps the two will forge a deeper bond, as well.

New NCIS video! Take a look below to get our review for this past episode. We’ll have a full review for “All or Nothing” later tonight, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss it.

Earlier today, Katrina Law posted the image on Instagram below to get you all the more hyped for what’s coming up later! Her co-star Brian Dietzen did the same leading into the weekend, and he had the following message attached on his own Instagram page:

New [NCIS] on Monday and you won’t want to miss this one. Jimmy and Knight are on the run! … So much action, humor, suspense and a ton of heart. Also [Katrina] kicks all kind of a–. And bonus: her hair does that cool whippy thing when she spins around. Looks bada–, right? Can’t quite get my hair to do that… yet.

Will this episode give us a little more insight on if these two characters are really going to get together? It’s a fun thing to think about, but as is often the case in the world of NCIS, we’ll believe it when we ultimately see it.

Related – Check out some sneak peeks for this episode right now

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 20 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! We’ll have more insight later tonight, and you absolutely don’t want to miss that. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Law (@katrinalaw)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







