9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 renewal official! Call Me Kat also returning

Today, Fox handed down a handful of renewals to some of their popular shows — and for fans of 9-1-1: Lone Star, it should come as no surprise.

There will be a season 4 coming for the Rob Lowe spin-off series, which of course will be premiering in the 2022-23 season. Fox opted to not show off their fall schedule today, which is probably tied to them not having everything finalized yet. 9-1-1 and The Resident have yet to be renewed, though they more than likely will in the coming days.

Alongside Lone Star coming back, Fox also renewed the Mayim Bialik comedy Call Me Kat for another season, despite season 2 losing some viewership versus the first go-around. We wonder what this means when it comes to Bialik potentially becoming a full-time host on Jeopardy! — balancing her schedule between the two shows could prove pretty difficult, and it’s one of the reasons they’ve had both her and Ken Jennings taking on the gig. Welcome to Flatch, Crime Scene Kitchen and The Masked Singer are also coming back for more episodes.

While we know that Fox canceled The Big Leap, Pivoting, and Our Kind of People, in general they’re probably hesitant to cancel a lot of stuff this year. They have two more hours of programming to fill this fall thanks to Thursday Night Football heading over to Amazon, and they need to find the right shows to put in those spots. They also have to keep finding ways to generate profits. Their business is different following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox TV, which is no longer under their umbrella. They don’t have direct ownership of anywhere near as many shows, especially within the scripted world. A lot of their renewal decisions are now tied more to careful licensing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next 9-1-1: Lone Star episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







