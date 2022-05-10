Is Rob Lowe leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Will Owen die in season 3 finale?

Is Rob Lowe leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star at the end of season 5? Could his character of Owen Strand actually die? Based on the promo below, it feels like something we should legitimately be worried about.

Let’s start off here by saying that there’s something quite ironic about both this show and the flagship show doing similar stories in their finales. For 9-1-1 proper, we know that Bobby will be pushing himself to the brink, potentially with disastrous consequences. Meanwhile, it looks like the spin-off will have the 126 trying to rally around Owen as he finds himself in some pretty grave danger.

By the tile we get to the end of the episode, we’re sure that there will be some sort of clear answer, but we will say for now that we have a hard time believing that we’re going to lose the cornerstone of this series. Lowe is the biggest name on Lone Star, and he’s also been easily the character with the greatest overall focus. As a matter of fact, we know that some out there have felt like he’s almost received too much attention compared to the rest of the cast!

Of course, there’s something else we’re also worried about here beyond what is going on with Owen — the idea that his situation could be a smokescreen for something that is happening elsewhere. What if the writers were to take someone else out of the equation, and we just don’t think about it because we’re so distracted by what’s in front of us? We wouldn’t rule that out here at all.

