The Blacklist season 10 not on NBC’s fall schedule; when will it premiere?

The Blacklist season 10 is absolutely happening at NBC, but you will be waiting a good while to see it.

Today, the network revealed their official fall schedule and unfortunately, the James Spader drama is not a part of it. This isn’t the first time that the show has been held until midseason and in a lot of ways, we shouldn’t be that shocked. The network has barely promoted the show at all the past few months, and we should note that they also don’t fully own it. There’s less incentive for them to push it hard than their own studio properties, especially since it is so late in its run. They also prefer to push shows that are streaming in their entirety on Peacock, and The Blacklist only offers up recent episodes there. (Past seasons are all on Netflix.)

Is there a chance the premiere date changes and it gets bumped up to fall? Sure, but we wouldn’t bank on anything of the sort for the time being. The show could still air a full 22-episode season beginning in January, as we’ve seen that in the past. They may just need to double-up on some episodes here and there.

For now, it is still not confirmed that season 10 will be the final one, though personally we’re going into it with the expectation that is is. There are only so many spots left on the mythical list, and the ratings haven’t been altogether great for a while. We don’t want to get our hopes up for a season 11, at least as of right now.

