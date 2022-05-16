American Idol 20: Fritz Hager, Nicolina eliminated before finale

Tonight, American Idol 20 set the stage for its big finale next week and beyond that, we officially know who will be taking part.

At the end of tonight’s new episode, both Fritz Hager and Nicolina were sent packing, which means that we’re left with a final three of HunterGirl, Leah Marlene, and Noah Thompson. Of the three, we’d say that HunterGirl is probably the favorite to win just because the country voting block is so strong — but can we really rule out Noah here, either? Hardly.

Seeing Fritz and Nicolina go at this point is in our mind hardly stunning, but that’s mostly because the show has been heading in a certain direction for a good while now. This is one of those seasons where you can say that one of Idol’s biggest weaknesses comes via its predictability. There are certain seasons where you are able to figure out who is going to be going far pretty easily.

Of the three who are left, we will say that Leah is the most unique. We mean that mostly in that she makes just about every song her own, and it feels like we’re going to be pleasantly surprised by a lot of what she does week in and week out. We’ll see what happens in the finale, though — remember that we have seen a few surprises here and there in the past on this show and because of that, it feels reasonable that we could get another one in some shape or form coming up.

Remember the news from this past week that American Idol has been renewed for a season 21. You have nothing to be worried about when it comes to the future!

