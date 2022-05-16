Is Bar Paly leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? Is Anna Kolcheck dead?

Is Bar Paly leaving NCIS: Los Angeles after being a longtime recurring guest star? Is Anna Kolcheck actually dead?

It’s fair to say that tonight’s new episode was confusing — very much so. That’s what happens when you are dealing with near-constant deepfakes and Katya trying to torment Callen in just about every way possible. We saw it early on in the episode, and then it progressed once Katya brought Anna into the fold. Her torture of her was emotional, both for her and for Callen. She got her to “promise” that she’d run away with her, they kissed, and then Katya killed her when she claimed it didn’t feel real.

Of course, the question we had upon watching this was whether or not we were watching something that was real. Was this entire thing just a fabrication designed to throw us off? It’s absolutely something worth wondering about. After all, this is a storyline all about fakes, right?

Well, here’s the thing: It was fake. Paly is still a part of the show, and Callen is very-much alive. She was with the rest of the NCIS: LA team the whole time. She worked with them in order to track down her boyfriend and make sure that he was okay, which he very clearly was not the vast majority of the episode. Of course, at one point Katya also deepfaked Callen to make Anna feel like he was being gassed to death.

What Katya did in this episode was motivated by revenge, and we can’t say that we’re shocked by any of it from what we’ve seen of this character over the years. Kudos to O’Donnell and Paly, though, for fantastic performances from start to finish.

Did you think that NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 21 killed off Anna, and that was the end for Bar Paly on the show?

