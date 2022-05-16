Is Kavan Smith leaving When Calls the Heart? Entering the season 9 finale, how worried should you be over Lee’s future?

We gotta admit that after seeing the first promo tonight after episode 11, we’re pretty darn worried. Right when Rosemary made it clear that she was going to tell him about her pregnancy, we saw him charging into the saloon once he realized it was on fire. It’s not a surprise that Lee wants to be a hero, but this would be a horrible, tragic way for his journey to end.

It’s with this in mind that we don’t think Lee is going to die. We’ve already seen Elizabeth become a widow within the world of Hope Valley; we really don’t need to see it happen to another character, as well. We think this is all misdirection to make you worried, which we do understand on a number of levels. This is a drama, after all!

Longtime Hearties are likely well-aware that this is not the first time we’ve been worried about Lee’s fate; he has made it through some precarious positions before and with that in mind, we tend to think that he can get through this one, as well. Just remember that he’s got a lot of support in between Faith at the infirmary and all of the people around him in the community who love him. It’s fair to be concerned, but we would be out there pressing the panic button just yet.

It’s also well worth noting that Smith has yet to say anything regarding his long-term future on the show. So long as that remains the case, we won’t be overly concerned.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart, including other thoughts on the finale

Are you worried that Kavan Smith is leaving When Calls the Heart following the season 9 finale?

Do you think Lee will die? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep around the site — there are more updates coming and we want you to be in the loop. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







