The Equalizer season 2 finale: The shocking Robyn McCall cliffhanger!

Tonight, The Equalizer season 2 finale delivered a lot of tension, but also a story that proved to be personal. After all, Robyn did everything that she could to hurt Delilah’s best friend Vera, while at the same time trying to take down Mason Quinn.

Was this an easy thing to accomplish? Absolutely not, but Robyn and her team were able to help Vera — not only that, but Delilah was able to make sure she did not harm herself as she was facing so much hurt and pain from everyone else at school. The young women at the school eventually came together to support her, and that made for a powerful moment that also showed just what Delilah is capable of.

Also, Detective Dante ended up arresting the guy responsible for spreading the photo around.

As for one Robyn McCall, it seems like she’s got a new gig that she’s going to be taking on moving forward: Helping as a part of a larger Task Force! She was about to tell Delilah and Vi the news at the end of the episode when, of course, we got to the cliffhanger. She was kidnapped by a mysterious group and taken off into a separate car while her family watched on. The car wreck itself was scary enough, especially when you consider that it could’ve killed someone.

It’s a good thing that we know that The Equalizer season 3 is coming to CBS after an ending like this. Just consider all of the different questions that we’ve got now. Will Robyn make it back to her family? What does this kidnapping mean? Is there some major twist around the corner? All in all, kudos to the writers for delivering a fantastic end to the season and plenty of questions as we look forward.

What did you think about the events of The Equalizer season 2 finale?

