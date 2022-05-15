The Equalizer season 3 premiere date hopes for Queen Latifah, cast

Following tonight’s season 2 finale, are you curious about a potential The Equalizer season 3 premiere date? In this piece, we’re more than happy to help with that. We’ve got a few different things to share in here and if you love the Queen Latifah series, know there’s a lot of great stuff coming.

First and foremost, though, we should remind you that a season 3 is 100% coming your way — and so is a season 4! It’s relatively uncommon for networks to give scripted dramas multi-season renewals and yet, CBS has done it with a handful of their season. The early renewal here allows The Equalizer to focus on delivering great stories without the pressure of thinking they are about to be canceled at any given moment.

One of the best things about this show is that it can feature procedural elements, while at the same time adding something more. We love that there are topical issues at the heart of many stories and there’s a real effort here to speak to things that are going on in the real world. This helps to make the show relatable, even in the midst of a lot of intense action sequences.

there is no specific season 3 premiere date as of yet, but it’s fair to anticipate the show coming back at some point in either late September or early October. This tends to be when CBS premieres most of their fall shows and we have a hard time thinking they’d hold new episodes here until later on in the year. There’s no word on an episode count as of yet, but it’s our hope that we will at least have 18 in line with what we did during season 2.

Expect a few more details about season 2 to come out over the next couple of weeks, especially with CBS’ upfront presentation on the way.

