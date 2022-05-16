Family Guy season 20 finale spoilers: The trip to Atlantic City

Next week on Fox you’re going to get a chance to see the Family Guy season 20 finale and at the center of it seems to be one big thing: A trip! You’re going to see Peter Griffin take off with Preston to Atlantic City, and it’s pretty darn clear that almost anything could happen in that spot.

Expect a lot of antics within this episode and, at the same time, expect some surprising stuff for Chris at Adam West High. Check out the full synopsis below for more information:

Peter attends a business conference in Atlantic City with Preston. Meanwhile, Stewie helps Chris prepare for his role in Adam West High’s rendition of “Romeo and Juliet” in the all-new “Jersey Bore” season finale episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, May 22 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1917) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Do we expect anything earth-shattering in this episode? Most likely no, but we do at least hope that there’s a chance for something that will surprise on some level. Family Guy is not a show that has generated a lot of publicity for a while; the last time it happened, it was probably back when “Donald Trump” got into a fight with Peter.

For those wondering, there is going to be a lot more of Family Guy on the horizon, even on the other side of the finale, as well. The show was renewed for a season 21 some time ago and in the end, we’ll have to see what the long-term future holds after that. If the show keeps coming back, we just want them to push the envelope a little bit more! Get back to the days of genuinely shocking a number of people who are out there.

