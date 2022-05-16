Gaslit season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Martha Mitchell speaks out

Curious to learn a little bit more about Gaslit season 1 episode 5? Next week’s new episode will focus on a number of challenges. Take, for example, a massive strain between John and Martha Mitchell that come from her speaking out. She doesn’t want to be quiet amidst the scandal around her, and everyone is going to be desperate for answers in a big way.

We know that there have been adaptations aplenty on Watergate, but we’ve felt from the start that the focus of this show was not to just hit us with the same facts we’ve seen time and time again. They are present, but there are other perspectives here, including how important relationships were with everything that transpired.

Below, you can check out the full Gaslit season 1 episode 5 synopsis with other insight as to what’s coming up:

Martha finally speaks out, putting a strain on her marriage; the FBI comes closer to an answer on the real story behind Watergate and John Dean is forced to come clean to Mo on their Camp David honeymoon.

So as we prepare for the next episode, there’s one other question that we’re left to wonder here: Are we going to see Gaslit get any more attention before the end of the season? It’s interesting that despite having Sean Penn and Julia Roberts as a part of the cast, it does still feel like the series is a little bit under the radar. We’ll have to wait and see if the tension rises, especially with some key events at the heart of the scandal.

One the FBI is involved, though, you know that stuff is going to hit the fan.

