Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, May 15, 2022?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is new tonight on HBO? Are we going to follow up last week’s extended episode in a big way?

The good news is that 100%, you will have a chance to see more of Oliver and his signature segments tonight. However, it doesn’t look like it’s going to have an extended run time again. That was due to him tackling both the Supreme Court and the state of things in the Philippines; basically, two separate main segments in one night.

In a new post on Twitter, the show reveals that the episode tonight is going to start at 11:05 p.m. Eastern. There is no word as to what the main segment will be tonight, mostly because there’s a myriad of different things going on. We wouldn’t be shocked if there’s another update on the Supreme Court or the state of things in Eastern Europe; heck, there could even be some sort of segment about the buildup to the midterms.

Ultimately, though, we think the main focus of the episode tonight will once again be about something that we do not expect, something similar to what we had with the Philippines last week. This is often where Last Week Tonight with John Oliver shines, and we hope that there’s something else super-memorable in a matter of hours.

A new episode of Last Week Tonight starts at 11:05pm! And we’re not trying to get anyone’s hopes up, but if everything goes according to plan, John will be there. Yep! Pretty hard to book celebrity guests, but somehow we do it, week after week. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) May 15, 2022

