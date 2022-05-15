The Simpsons season 33 finale spoilers: A change in Bart?

Next week, The Simpsons is going to bring the season 33 finale to Fox, and it may not be anything you previously expected. After all, is Homer actually going to teach his son to respect him?

Let’s just start by saying this: After a few decades, we can’t quite imagine a world in which this works. It feels almost like some sort of strange, bizarro-timeline! Yet, isn’t the whole point of this show to come up with new stories? It’s hard at this point, and the idea of Bart even temporarily respecting his dad is something different.

Of course, we all should know in advance that this is going to be pretty short-lived, and that’s going to be thanks in part to a big-name guest star in Hugh Jackman. Given his work in The Greatest Showman, it really shouldn’t be a surprise that the actor is going to sing here, right?

For a few more specifics, check out the full The Simpsons season 33 finale press release below:

BART FINALLY STARTS TO ADMIRE HOMER ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE OF “THE SIMPSONS” SUNDAY, MAY 22, ON FOX

Hugh Jackman (“The Greatest Showman”) and Robert Reich Make Guest-Voice Appearances

After Bart humiliates him at church, Homer finally teaches his son to admire his dad – until a visit from a magical, singing janitor (Hugh Jackman) changes everything they thought they knew in the all-new “Poorhouse Rock” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, May 22 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3314) (TV-PG D, L, V)

For those out there who are somehow worried that this episode will be the final one of the series, don’t be: The Simpsons has already been renewed through a season 34. We’re sure the show will end eventually (…right?), but it’s not going to be for at least another twelve months.

Related – Check out some more information regarding The Simpsons and the upcoming finale now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Simpsons season 33 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for additional updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







