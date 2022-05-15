Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC, and are we going to be checking out season 4 episode 22 in all of its glory soon? We know that enthusiasm for this story in particular has to be through the roof: It’s the finale that we’re talking about here!

Fortunately, we are going to be seeing this episode (titled “Day in the Hole”) in a matter of hours, and there is a lot of big stuff we’re anticipating from the get-go here. This is an episode that will feature John Nolan put in a pretty precarious position where he has to train a young officer. Also, this could be a valuable episode for Chen and Bradford as the two try to determine what the future is going to hold insofar as their relationship goals. Are they meant to be together? Or, do we have to prepare for things to start going downhill for ‘shippers everywhere? It feels, at least for the time being, as though both of these options are still clearly on the table.

To get some more information all about that, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 22 synopsis below:

“Day In The Hole” – Officer John Nolan is forced to spend a week in solitary confinement in a quiet border town with a young local officer who is in need of some training. Meanwhile, Sergeant Bradford and Officer Chen discover that looks are deceiving and go undercover together in a possible drug trafficking case on the season finale of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

