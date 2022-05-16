The Rookie season 5 premiere date hopes for Nathan Fillion, cast

Following tonight’s season 4 finale, it makes some sense to want The Rookie season 5 premiere date over at ABC, right?

The first thing that we really should do within this piece is pretty simple: Remind you that there is, in fact, going to be another season coming at the network. This was confirmed some time ago and with that in mind, we’re now in a position where we’re stuck waiting for more info!

We should at least learn over the next week where the Nathan Fillion drama lies in the fall schedule, as we are anticipating some sort of big information-dump from the network. Our feeling is that it will probably remain on Sundays, but it could shift around depending on if ABC wants to air it the same night as the newly-confirmed spin-off The Rookie: Feds, one starring Niecy Nash as Simone Clark.

The Rookie season 5 will most likely be here in either late September or early October, and the ball is going to be in ABC’s court to figure that out. The same goes for the episode count. We feel pretty lucky that the show got 22 episodes this season, especially since that is hardly a guarantee in this era of the global health crisis. We’re hopeful that can happen again, but certainly aren’t 100% expecting it. We don’t want to set ourselves up for disappointment down the road!

Story-wise, the only thing that we will say in this piece is that we’re 100% expecting to see these characters continue to evolve. That’s happened slowly over the years, and we hope that it still can consistently for however long it sticks around. The fact that there is already a spin-off does give us a little bit of hope that the writers want to keep this going as long as possible.

