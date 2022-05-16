SWAT season 5 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Saying ‘Farewell’

Next week on SWAT season 5 episode 22, we have to prepare for the end of the road — at least for the time being. The title for this story, after all, is “Farewell,” and the name of that alone makes us concerned that someone could be leaving.

So who’s the top contender? By far, it has to be Lina Esco’s character of Chris Alonso. Remember for a moment here that the character already expressed an interest in departing the team, and there’s a good chance that sticks unless she changes her mind. We could be forced to prepare for the upcoming mission to be her last and if that’s the case, it’s going to be a doozy — just think about how much danger is at the center of it!

For some more evidence, be sure to check out the full SWAT season 5 episode 22 synopsis below right now:

“Farewell” – When control of a university chemistry lab is seized, the SWAT team races to thwart a devastating terror attack, on the fifth season finale of the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, May 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We know that there is a season 6 of SWAT coming, so that means there’s a reasonably good chance of a cliffhanger at the end of all of this. Why do we say that now? Mostly so you can go ahead and prepare yourselves accordingly. This is the sort of show that loves a good cliffhanger, and given its relative ratings stability through a lot of season 5, we wouldn’t be surprised if the writers threw one in there, confident that they would be getting another batch of episodes down the road.

Related – Check out even more news right away when it comes to SWAT

What do you want to see moving int SWAT season 5 episode 22, otherwise known as the big finale?

Share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — you don’t want to miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







