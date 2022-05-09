SWAT season 5 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale

Want to learn more all about SWAT season 5 episode 21? There’s a new episode coming to CBS next week, and it’s fair to say it’s a big one. After all, this is the penultimate one of the season! What happens here is going to carry over in some way to the finale, whether it be in terms of a specific story or an overall theme. Either way, there’s a lot to be excited about here as often, writers save some of their best possible stories for the end of the road.

So want some more specifics here on what lies ahead? Well, the title for this episode is “Zodiac,” and we suggest you go ahead and look at the season 5 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Zodiac” – When a home invasion turns deadly, the SWAT team embarks on a race to track down priceless antique artifacts before any more lives are lost. Also, Leroy (Michael Beach) enlists Hondo’s help after an overdose hits close to home, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, May 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we have a feeling that we’re going to get some legitimately emotional moments. Sure, it sounds like there’s an action-packed story coming up here as well, but the overdose could be something that is true to some real issues going on in the world right now. Addiction is such a serious issue, and it is not something that is talked about anywhere near enough.

The one last thing we gotta wonder with this episode comes back to the title — are the writers intentionally trying to make some sort of zodiac-killer reference here? That’s the easy way to take this.

