Is Lina Esco leaving SWAT, and just how concerned should you be about Chris Alonso’s future? Entering tonight’s episode, we know it’s a legitimate question.

After all, remember for a moment just how much speculation there is about her departure! Last week’s new episode indicated that Chris is going to leave the team to embark on a new path in life; she was torn about doing so, but she thinks it’s what will be best for her. In another heartbreaking moment, she also made it clear to Street that she wasn’t 100% sure if it was the right time or not for the two of them to be together. So yeah … we also have to digest this.

Another cause for concern? The finale next week is titled “Farewell.” That could easily be referring to Chris saying goodbye to the team.

For the time being, though, we think it’s important to note that technically, Esco has not said anything to suggest that she is leaving the show for good. Meanwhile, no one at SWAT has, either. The title for the finale could be misleading, and there could still be a way for the character to stick around. We just wouldn’t be shocked if she does leave due to the fact that five seasons is a long time to stay on any show, especially one that has this sort of massive episode commitment every single year.

We’ll have more updates as the night goes along if we get more clarity, and it’s going to be a real shame if we have to say goodbye to Chris as a character when there are so many stories for her and Street that are left unresolved. Seeing the two of them together would be really fun and a nice change-up for the story.

