When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 12 spoilers: The emotional finale!

Next week on Hallmark Channel, When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 12 is going to arrive — are you ready for what is going to be an emotional finale?

It goes without saying that send-offs to this show are poised to present tears, hope, drama, and even a little action! This is a show that tries to encompass so many different things and there’s a lot that they have to take on here. Over the course of “Rock, A Bye, Baby,” you will see more conflict around the mine, largely because so many of the worst fears surrounding it are going to pan out to be 100% true. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee will get some sort of update on her potential pregnancy, while Elizabeth and Lucas have plenty to talk about themselves. Will they make the next step in their relationship; or, are the two about to face their biggest roadblock yet?

For a few more details all about what you can expect, we suggest that you read the full When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 12 synopsis below:

Elizabeth worries about her relationship with Lucas, while Bill (Wagner) helps Gowen (Cummins) through the fallout of the mine explosion. Rosemary (Hutton) and Lee (Smith) receive some news.

We hope that most loose ends within this episode are tied up, mostly because there’s no 100% guarantee that a season 10 is going to happen. Are we optimistic? A million percent yes, but we’re also well aware that cancellations can happen at any given moment. Just remember for a moment that The CW canceled seven shows just this past week alone! Typically, Hallmark renews this show the same night the finale airs, so we tend to expect that this will be the thing that happens here, as well. Let’s all collectively cross our fingers…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







