Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 21 spoilers

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 5 episode 21 on after NCIS: Los Angeles?

For those who aren’t aware, we are officially into what we would say is the home stretch of the season! There is a lot of big stuff coming around the corner, and that of course includes a new installment tonight. “Zodiac” is an intense our with a very dangerous operation at the center of it, and to go along with that, there’s also something personal on the way for Leroy. Check out the full SWAT season 5 episode 21 synopsis below for more:

“Zodiac” – When a home invasion turns deadly, the SWAT team embarks on a race to track down priceless antique artifacts before any more lives are lost. Also, Leroy (Michael Beach) enlists Hondo’s help after an overdose hits close to home, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, May 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If you do want to see a little bit more insight from this episode now, we go ahead and suggest that you check out the sneak peek below! This one is Chris / Street focused, and we’ve obviously made it clear we want something to happen between the two of them soon. We’re also really worried that Chris is leaving the team, since she stated last week that this was her intention. We do think we’ll still see Lina Esco’s character over the next two episodes, so just consider this something to watch closely for at the moment. It may not be fully resolved until the finale.

Related – Check out even more news right away when it comes to SWAT

Where do you want to see things going as we move into SWAT season 5 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







