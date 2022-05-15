Is Call the Midwife new tonight on PBS? Are we about to see more great drama courtesy of Nonnatus House and our favorite characters?

We know that last week’s episode was about as emotional as you’re ever going to find. Remember here that Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne nearly died in that train accident! The two luckily survived and now, we’ll have to wait and see how they recover from this and how the rest of the community moves forward.

Unfortunately, you won’t be getting much in the way of answers or resolution soon. There is no new episode tonight, and there won’t be one for the immediate future. Last week was the finale!

The good news is, of course, that there are going to be more installments coming later on down the road. The series has already been renewed through season 13, and the cast and crew is already at work to make sure that season 12 is as strong as humanly possible. It will kick off with a Christmas Special (just like so many would expect) and after that, we’re going to see the rest of the season in earnest. Odds are, season 12 itself won’t premiere until the spring here in America, though it will be around in the winter over on BBC One. Typically, the Christmas Specials actual air on December 25 in both countries, and we don’t see any reason why that is going to change in the near future.

As for the story to come, we don’t expect any radical alterations — just some small changes here and there. This is still a show about love and about heroism, as we often see the midwives do all they can to help mothers in need.

