Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Will a trailer come out soon?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 is coming this summer; that much has been confirmed by Starz. Alas, they haven’t announced too many specifics beyond that and “summer” is, by and large, a pretty substantial window. The prequel could come back as early as next month, or we could be waiting until September.

So when should we actually expect a first-look trailer for the new season? We are at least hoping something will be coming sooner rather than later.

When you consider that filming on the new season's been done for a while, Starz has the luxury of releasing more of the show whenever they want, and we tend to think it will be reasonably soon.

When you consider that filming on the new season’s been done for a while, Starz has the luxury of releasing more of the show whenever they want, and we tend to think it will be reasonably soon. Star MeKai Curtis (who plays young Kanan) is going to be featured on The Crew Has It coming up alongside Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo, and we tend to think that at least some sort of tease on the season will be shared then. More than likely an official date or trailer would come up after the fact, but we do think we’re getting close to when the rollout will begin.

Remember this: Season 1 of Raising Kanan kicked off in July and if you’re Starz, it makes all the sense in the world to start pushing it as soon as you possibly can. There is no more Power on the air, after all, and you want to keep people engaged!

