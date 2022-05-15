Doctor Who season 14: David Tennant, Catherine Tate returning!

How about this for some great news pertaining to Doctor Who season 14? Not only are we going to be seeing Ncuti Gatwa come on board as the next Doctor, but a former Doctor in David Tennant is going to be back! Not only that, but he’ll be joined by another notable alumni in Catherine Tate.

According to the BBC, the two are coming back to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary, which makes some sense given that Tennant also came back for the 50th anniversary special.

In a statement, here is what incoming showrunner Russell T. Davies (who was around for Tennant’s first stint as The Doctor) had to say about the move:

“It looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

We probably don’t have to say this, but David is widely regarded as one of the greatest Doctors in the show’s history. He balanced out the character’s charm, magnetism, and gravitas perfectly, and allowed for the show to have plenty of comedic and dramatic moments. We also feel like he was the “first” Doctor for a lot of people and in general, a lot of viewers tend to get attached to the original Doctor they watch. Doctor Who really started to become more of a global phenomenon with Tennant and Matt Smith’s time as the star — before that, we consider it personally to be a bit more niche within the United States.

Before Davies takes over formally, there is one more episode with Jodie Whittaker set to air later this year. Get more news about that here.

