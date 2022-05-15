NCIS season 19 episode 20: Brian Dietzen, Katrina Law behind the scenes

Tomorrow night, NCIS season 19 episode 20 is going to arrive on CBS. Why not go ahead and take a look behind the scenes at it?

As some of you may have heard already, this episode (titled “All or Nothing”) is going to be a big one for Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law. If you’ve been ‘shipping Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight (or, as we call it, Knight in Shining Palmer), there’s a lot of fun stuff ahead in this hour. The two will be spending a lot of time together, even if not all of it is romantic in nature.

Yesterday, we shared some sneak peeks for the episode and in them, we learn that Jimmy is doing an organ transfer as a part of a program he signed up for after Breena’s death. His goal is simply to give back and help hospitals get the vital organs they need for transplants. Knight is going to help him make a transfer when inexplicably, the two are attacked by an unknown assailant. This puts them in the position you see in the photo above. This shows how the crew was involved in shooting this scene, and it makes you appreciate the performance of Dietzen and Law so much more.

Will this near-death experience bond the two closer together? Most likely yes, but they were well on their way to that already. We imagine that season 20 could be an opportunity to see them grow closer and honestly, we wouldn’t mind more of an obvious romance here. The two aren’t working together out in the field most of the time, and sometimes NCIS plays a little too coy with some of their relationships, leading it to us missing out on some story.

What are you most excited to check out on NCIS season 19 episode 20?

