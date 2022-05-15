Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on BBC One you’re going to have a chance to see Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 7 and rest assured, this one is big. How much so? This should be the penultimate story of the season, and it’s one where Anne Lister and Ann Walker face even more big challenges. They’re looking to divide up the Walker land, and for Ann, she’s especially interested to get her fair share.

Will this cause conflict? Absolutely, and it’s going to branch out in some directions that you don’t expect. For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 7 synopsis below right now:

With the backing of an elite York lawyer, Anne and Ann press on with the proposal for a division of the Walker land, meeting Captain Sutherland’s every obstruction head-on. But Ann’s determination to secure her share of the family estate sends shockwaves through her family. Soon it isn’t just the Priestleys who suspect Anne of being behind the proposal.

The thing about this show is that it’s pretty darn inevitable that fighting is going to ensure in every direction. It’s also clear that Ann and Anne are going to face as much opposition and conflict as possible. That’s a part of what will make the finale especially compelling, and we’re excited already to see how things could be wrapping up here.

Is season 2 going to be the last one?

Nothing is altogether settled here on that subject but, at least for now, we remain pretty confident that more will be coming. It doesn’t feel like there’s much of a reason for the BBC to cancel this show; it’s so unique and on the basis of that alone, there still should be chances to grow the overall audience.

