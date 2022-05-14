NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale photo: Happier times ahead?

The NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale is going to be airing on CBS a week from tomorrow, and is a break in the drama coming along with it?

For most of the past few months, there’s no denying that these characters have gone through a lot. Kensi and Deeks have struggled with the grueling nature of the adoption process, Callen has been haunted by both Katya and the deep-fakes, and Sam has been forced to make hard choices in regards to his father. It feels like we deserve an opportunity to get some sort of relief at the end of all of this, and the photo above suggests that it’s coming!

Clearly, this photo features Kensi and Anna having a good time at the beach, and we’ve also seen images suggesting that Deeks, Sam, and Callen are all also there. Our feeling is that going into the finale, the writers did not know if this was the end of the season or the series. They may not have wanted to end things off on some sort of cliffhanger!

Does that mean that all of the storylines of the season will be fully wrapped up? We wouldn’t say that. Instead, the creative team may have just found some sort of natural end point for the show and they can all just settle things out for a little while. We know that Hetty won’t be appearing, for example, the rest of this season; that leads us to think that maybe the writers are going to save that part of Callen’s backstory until season 14.

Seeing his photo does at least give us a reason to smile; these agents all deserve at least some break in the chaos, right?

What do you most want to see when it comes to the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale?

