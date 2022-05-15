Is Outlander new tonight on Starz? Season 7 premiere date chatter

Is Outlander new tonight on Starz? Can we look forward to diving further into the world of Fraser’s Ridge? There’s so much story to be told, especially when you consider the way that this past episode ended.

Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting for a good while still to see the future for the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe drama. There is no new episode tonight; beyond just that, we’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while still to see what’s next. How long are we talking about here? Think at least the remainder of the year, most likely. While we’re pleased to report that filming is underway and at least one big casting has been announced, we don’t get the sense that the network is going to be rushing anything along here.

So what is there to look forward to here long-term? The next season will run for sixteen episodes and through a lot of that, we’re going to be seeing such a wide array of drama. You will have an opportunity to see more highs and lows for Jamie and Claire, starting of course with seeing her get freed from her imprisoned state. Following that, there’s a chance that we will see the two prepare for the Revolutionary War, which has to be the most precarious position the Ridge has been in for quite some time. They may know how the war ends, but getting there is no easy challenge.

It’ll be months until we get a season 7 premiere date, but with the season broke up most likely in halves, there’s a chance that the first portion of it will air in early 2023. This is at least what we’d bank on, with the second half coming closer to the second half of the year. As for beyond that … let’s just say a mystery remains. It remains to be seen what the long-term future for the franchise is going to hold.

