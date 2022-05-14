The Rookie season 4 finale video: Pete Davidson returns!

While we can’t confirm that Pete Davidson will be back on SNL this weekend, at least he’s featured on The Rookie season 4 finale!

In the video below, you can see a small preview for this weekend’s episode, one that features Pete (John Nolan’s half-brother) turning up in a pretty surprising spot on the side of the road. When Pete first sees the police turning up, he starts to run … but that’s before he realizes who it is.

Do we think that Davidson has a huge role in the finale? Probably not. This feels more like a small cameo and the sort of thing to just draw some reactions on social media. Pete and Nathan Fillion have a great relationship and have worked together in the past, and helps to facilitate these little appearances here and there. Pete also serves as a way to liven up what could be a pretty serious story elsewhere. We know that in this episode, Nolan is heading close to the border to assist in training someone in need there; however, doing so could find him having to operate behind bars for a time. It’s a pretty intense spot for a character like him to be in, and we have to wonder if he’s capable of handling it.

Elsewhere within this finale, it’s our hope that there can be some significant growth for the story of Chen and Bradford, given that they’ve been on a long run towards becoming something more for a good while now. Is it possible that we could see them get there? We sure hope so, especially since it would open the door for a lot of other stuff in season 5. (We already know another season is coming, so you don’t have to worry about that.)

Just an average run-in with your half brother 😂 Get ready for Pete Davidson's return on #TheRookie season finale Sunday! pic.twitter.com/t12Nud0DLN — The Rookie (@therookie) May 13, 2022

