The Blacklist season 9 episode 21 confirmed: ‘Marvin Gerard: Conclusion’

For everyone who needed further confirmation that The Blacklist season 9 episode 21 was going to be all sorts of crazy, we’ve got it in the form of a title. This installment is called “Marvin Gerard: Conclusion (Part 1)” — we know that there have been rumors out there about it for some time, but NBC finally confirmed the title today in releasing some of new images.

So what should we prepare for? Think in terms of a showdown like no other … but only the beginning of it. Remember here that things will pay off further in the second part, which is airing on Friday, May 27.

The first thing we should remind you of is that Marvin is already on the Blacklist itself — hence, this episode being a “Conclusion.” This means the #2 spot is still open on the list for something that happens next season. We wonder if originally, that spot was going to be Neville Townsend, but we don’t think he’ll be assigned a number now that he is dead.

The photo above, meanwhile, is a reminder that Reddington and his “lawyer” are going to be meeting again face to face despite the confrontation on the plane in this past episode. We wondered for a while if Marvin would just take off knowing that Raymond was about to kill him but clearly, he’s not. He thinks that he has leverage now to run the empire, and he has some people on his side. He’s already done a rare think in outfoxing Reddington once, and he may think he could do so again.

Yet, all of this is a risky endeavor. There could be dire consequences down the road — we don’t think Reddington is going to die this season! That could very well mean that it’s about to be curtains for Marvin at the end of all this.

