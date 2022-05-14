When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 11: Lucas, Elizabeth’s double date!

Tomorrow on the Hallmark Channel you’re going to see When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 11 on the air, and signs point to it being a good time! Or, at least that’s what it will be for some of the episode — there’s a good chance that it will not be that way forever.

In the sneak peek below for this episode, you can witness a scene that feels universally happy. After all, in this you see Elizabeth, Lucas, Rosemary, and Lee all seemingly set for what seems to be a double-date. There’s some humor around Elizabeth revealing her red outfit and new look, and there’s not a lick of drama in sight.

Of course, we do know that there’s still some out there courtesy of the mine, which has become a sticking point in Hope Valley. It’s causing Lucas to revisit a part of his past that he’d rather not dive into, and we’ve seen already the stress of that take a toll on him and Elizabeth both. We want to see some happy things ahead for the two as a couple! However, there’s a legitimately good chance that something more is going to get in the way — the promos make it seem like he could be proposing, but that could be a mislead.

At this point, all we want is at least some sort of good news before the season 9 finale. Why not set the stage for some sort of wedding to transpire in season 10? It’d give us something more to look forward to! (Yes, we realize that there is no official season 10 renewal at the moment, but we are fairly optimistic that we’re going to see it.)

