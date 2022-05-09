When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 11 promo: Is Lucas proposing?

When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 11 is going to be coming to the Hallmark Channel next week, and is a huge moment coming for Elizabeth and Lucas? Are we going to see him proposing?

The promo below gives us a chance to see him pulling out a ring box as she wonders why he didn’t ask the question on her birthday. Is she a little bit worried that he doesn’t want it anymore? It seems like it, and in general she may be worried that the two aren’t on the same page.

While we can’t say with 100% certainty that these two are going to be getting engaged in this episode, we do think this promo is another reminder that the moment is coming in due time and you shouldn’t be that worried about it.

For now, there are some pressing matters in Hope Valley, and with, reminders of how Lucas may be a little bit distracted. The situation with the mine has been devastating, especially with the threat of it reopening and with that, endangering the lives of many. This whole situation is an example of greed coming across as more important than lives and human emotions. It’s also a situation that is throwing all the more scrutiny on Lucas’ past. It’s understandable that he is really stressed right now, even though he is trying to put on a brave face.

Since there’s one more episode after the fact here, we have a good feeling that there’s a lot of stuff that is going to be left on hold even after episode 11 concludes … but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Instead, that may just get more people to watch the finale live! The higher ratings, the better it is in the end.

