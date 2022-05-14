Power Book IV: Force season 2: Joseph Sikora shares filming update

For those of you who weren’t excited already about Power Book IV: Force season 2, here is a reason to be: Production is officially underway!

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Joseph Sikora himself shared a video of himself alongside some of the cast, indicating that it was the first day of production for the Starz drama. We know that new showrunner Gary Lennon has been working on the story for a while and odds are, the next several months will be eventful for just about everyone involved.

Getting Lennon on board is a huge win for this show, largely given his status as one of the main forces in Tommy’s development over the years on Power. He knows this guy better to anyone, and we hope there’s going to be a chance to assemble an awesome supporting cast all around him.

The end of Force season 1 was marked by tragedy, as Tommy lost his closest professional ally in Liliana. To make matters worse, he doesn’t know who killed her! That spells extremely bad news for Claudia down the road, and she’s off trying to make something work with her brother Vic. Their father Walter Flynn is responsible for Gloria’s death, and the entire Chicago crime world is more fractured than ever. You’ve got the broken Flynn family, the split-up CBI, Mirkovic and his people, and then Tommy all jostling for control. Where will things land in the end? Time will tell…

