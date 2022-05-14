The Resident season 6 renewal: Can we expect news soon?

Are we going to get news on a potential The Resident season 6 renewal soon? On paper, it feels like that could be coming at any moment.

What we know right now is simple: The show seems likely to get more episodes. With the cancellation of Our Kind of People yesterday, it means the network has one more timeslot to fill in the fall. They also canceled Pivoting and The Big Leap, and the fate of Call Me Kat still remains to be seen. The Cleaning Lady will be back, and we anticipate good news for both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. With the network losing Thursday Night Football in September, they have more hours from programming than they’ve had in a while.

Once you spell all of this out, it’s a slam dunk that the Matt Czuchry medical drama will be back.

So why the delay? The simplest answer is that this show, like most others following the Disney – 20th Century Fox merger, now comes from an outside studio. That means there are negotiations that need to be had on license fees and sometimes, these are difficult and take some time. We do think things will be signed long before upfronts, so you don’t have to worry too much about that.

It also makes sense for Fox to take advantage of The Resident while they can. Typically, shows become much more expensive after season 6 or season 7, given that this is when actor contracts need to be negotiated. This is a show with a fairly large cast, and around that point we’ll start to wonder more if the series is at the end of the road. Now certainly is not the time to press the panic button.

