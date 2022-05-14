The Blacklist season 9 episode 21 spoilers: What is Marvin’s next move?

Following tonight’s super-intense episode, we’re SO curious about The Blacklist season 9 episode 21. How can we not be? We’re left with so many big questions, and the writers have quite the task ahead for them working to unravel the next big rivalry.

In one corner, we have none other than Raymond Reddington. In the other, we have his lawyer-turned-adversary Marvin Gerard. Like with Mr. Kaplan, this is someone who knows where all the bodies are buried. He’s given his whole life to protect Reddington and build up this empire. Yet, Marvin also doesn’t want to die, and he will do everything that he can to ensure that he’s protected no matter what.

So what will Marvin’s next move be? Presumably, he will let Mierce go once he manages to get off the plan. From there, the ball is in his court: Does he be proactive or reactive? He could try to go in hiding and hope that nobody ever finds him, but doing that would probably sacrifice much of a life he enjoys. He may also feel like Reddington is going to come for him no matter what happens.

With that in mind, don’t be shocked if he goes more on the offensive. The only way to stop what’s coming is to stop Reddington himself. There is no other clear path, and no other way to imagine things starting to become any easier for him. There are two episodes to come all about this showdown, so let’s hope that “Marvin Gerard: Conclusion” proves to be fascinating and dramatic as it feels like it can be on the surface.

Where do you things are going to go on The Blacklist season 9 episode 21?

Do you think there’s any way Marvin survives? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more. (Photo: NBC.)

