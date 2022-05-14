The Resident season 5 finale spoilers: Show EP on Emily VanCamp return

The Resident season 5 finale is going to be airing on Fox this Tuesday, and we don’t have to note just how emotional it is. This marks the return of Emily VanCamp to the series! Her big return will come during flashbacks and through those, we’re going to have a chance to learn a little bit more of how Nic and Conrad spent some time leading up to her sudden, tragic death.

Hopefully, these flashbacks also serve as a means for Conrad to get a little bit of closure; it is only through his past that he can better understand his future.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, executive producer Andrew Chapman notes that Nic is “the heart of the whole episode, and, in a way, the entire season. It’s about dealing with grief and life moving forward.” We’re thrilled personally that Emily came back for it to put more of a proper coda on her character. Her exit did not have to do with any ill will towards the show or the people on it; instead, she just wanted a break and a chance to do something different with her life. The character’s death means that we won’t see much of Nic down the road, but we can see her live on through Gigi.

While we do want to see Conrad find another long-term partner at some point down the road, we don’t necessarily think the finale needs to be where things are settled.

Will there be a cliffhanger at the end of the episode?

We wouldn’t be surprised. While the show has not been officially renewed as of yet, we’re fairly optimistic that it is going to be happening.

