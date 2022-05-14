NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 21 video: Katya vs. Callen

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 21 is coming to CBS this weekend, and it looks like a showdown for the ages is ahead. In one corner, you have our resident Big Bad in Katya; meanwhile, in the other one you’ve got Callen. He’s been tormented and manipulated by her for quite some time, but is he finally about to get to the other side of it?

Well, let’s just say that there are still some things standing in his way, and you can get a good sense of some of them within the sneak peek below. Here, you can see a back-and-forth between Chris O’Donnell’s character and Katya where he does his best to get in her head. They’ve both undergone similar training in the past and in that way, he understands her more than almost anyone. She may not like to admit that, but it could very well be the case.

This training may also be the very thing that is keeping Callen arrive; it is enabling him to endure the pain that he is being hit with in this scene. It could be enough to keep him going while the rest of the team, plus Anna, ensures that he survives. Will they make it in time? We certainly hope so.

By the end of this episode, we hope that we either get closure, or a setup for the larger story in the finale. We do hope personally that the Katya plotline is resolved by the end of the season; it has been exciting here and there, but we want to see the writers move on to some other things. After all, we’ve got a feeling that there are a lot of other battles out there and people the team needs to square off against.

