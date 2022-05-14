Bling Empire season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following today’s big season 2 premiere, can you expect a Bling Empire season 3 renewal? Or, are we already at the end?

It goes without saying, but we know that there are people out there who will want more of the Netflix reality show. It’s addictive, lavish, and it is a part of an ever-increasing unscripted slate that has other hits like Selling Sunset, which also recently debuted a batch of episodes.

So will there be a season 3 down the road here? While it feels in some ways to be inevitable, that doesn’t mean that it will 100% come back. Netflix does have a tendency to cancel shows early, and much of that will depend heavily on demand. If a lot of people stream season 2 in a short period of time, that will certainly help the cause. We’re sure that a season 3 would feature some new and returning cast members, as is often the case with any of these shows.

Speaking via The Today Show, Christine Chiu (one of the bigger names on the show) actually sounded somewhat uncertain as to if she will come back:

“I don’t know. Time will tell. I think it’s important to grow up in life and I did a lot of growing up in Season Two. I hope that viewers keep an open mind. I’m really proud of what the show has done and will continue to do, and have increased visibility. We asked to be normalized and not stereotyped as the model minority, and here we are, fighting like everyone else.”

If there is a season 3, we tend to think that we’ll most likely see it arrive at some point in 2023. With reality shows in general, it benefits us to get installments every year to make sure events stay fresh of mind.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bling Empire right now

What do you want to see in terms of a Bling Empire season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







