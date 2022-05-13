SEAL Team season 6: Max Thieriot lands new series; what does it mean?

Is Max Thieriot officially leaving SEAL Team due to a new series role? Is this something to be concerned about?

We’ve admittedly heard questions and fears about this for a good while, and understandably so. One of the reasons why the Paramount+ drama is so strong is due to the strong brotherhood that exists for all of the different characters. We’ve lost series regulars before, and it almost always stings.

Now, let’s get to the news of the week. CBS has officially picked up new drama Fire Country, formerly known as Cal Fire. It’s a show that Max will star in and executive produce, and it is based on part of some of what he saw around him growing up in Northern California. He plays Bode Donovan, described as “a young convict who joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region.”

Now, reports have been from the start that Thieriot would do both shows in some capacity even if Fire Country is picked up, and we tend to still believe that this is the case. Filming will likely be stacked so that it can be balanced out. A lot of it could just depend on when Fire Country needs to film, and then also when it needs to premiere. If this show ends up being a midseason launch, it could be easier for him to go into production on it after SEAL Team season 6 — and then, we go from there. It’s hard to even say if we’re going to get another season of either show, but it does seem like a SEAL Team movie is also being planned over at Paramount+.

