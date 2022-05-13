The Essex Serpent season 1 episode 3 air date: What lies ahead?

After today’s two-episode premiere, are you curious to learn more about The Essex Serpent season 1 episode 3 on Apple TV+? What more is there to be excited about?

Just on paper, it’s easy to be excited that this show exists! After all, we’ve got a post-Homeland Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, and a Victorian drama with a potentially supernatural component. This is basically a lot of awesome stuff thrown into a blender all at once, and we are left to enjoy some of what is coming out the other side. This is a show that is stuffed full of mystery, and Danes’ character of Cora (who has recently arrived to the area) is going to do everything within her power to uncover the truth. Whether or not she does is, of course, an entirely different story. We don’t think that the series is going to tip its cap too early on.

Rest assured, you will have a chance to see episode 3 on next week; want to get more news on that? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

After fishermen claim they were attacked by the serpent, Cora becomes more determined to understand what’s in the water.

Moving forward, the plan is to get more of The Essex Serpent every week until the story concludes. The plan here is for there to be six episodes; this show certainly is following the tradition of a UK hit, where things progress quite quickly before reaching a conclusion. It may have also been plotted this way in order to ensure that all of the cast and crew have opportunities to move on and do other things. For example, we know that there is more Loki coming in Hiddleston’s future. Danes, meanwhile, probably doesn’t want that long of a TV commitment on her plate after spending so many years on Homeland.

