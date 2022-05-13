The Boys season 3: When’s the new trailer releasing?

If you are 100% hyped to see The Boys season 3 arrive on Amazon Prime, we’ve got some news that should make you-very excited. A new trailer is going to be dropping, and soon!

As the show itself (plus showrunner Eric Kripke) noted on Twitter, the latest trailer setting the stage for what lies ahead will be coming out on Monday. There’s also a new poster out there all about “Payback,” which may mean something to dedicated fans of the comics. For everyone else, you’ll get a better sense of it soon.

This poster does feature prominently two of the more exciting additions to the season in Crimson Countess and also Soldier Boy, the latter of whom we’re especially intrigued about. First and foremost, he’s played by Jensen Ackles and we’d watch him in more or less anything. Also, Soldier Boy is a hero who is important in part because of what he represents: An ushering in of superheroes as celebrities and idols. Vought has used this status to manipulate the public for most of their existence, and they will continue to do that moving forward.

Of course, is it possible for Homelander to get back everyone’s trust? What’s the new state of the Seven? Maybe the trailer will offer some hints, though we don’t expect them to give away all of the answers. Remember, the season starts in early June!

