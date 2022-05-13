Dynasty season 5 episode 12 spoilers: No need to panic?

Are you ready to learn a little bit more about Dynasty season 5 episode 12? Next week’s episode is titled “There’s No Need to Panic” … but we feel like that’s probably a lie. If you’re surrounding by the constant traitors and adversaries that exist in this world, you should be panicking virtually around the clock.

Also, we tend to think that panic should be how so many of us feel who are watching the show on the outside! Remember the news that just came out that The CW has formally canceled Dynasty, and with that, season 5 will be the final one. We can’t say that we’re shocked by the news, but we say that in the way that we wouldn’t have been shocked if it was canceled last year. We hope that these final episodes offer some closure and not more cliffhangers, but there’s no need to guarantee anything there.

Below, you can check out the full Dynasty season 5 episode 12 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

WHERE THE ROAD LEADS – Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) find themselves in a new kind of awkward situation with Sonya (guest star Daphne Zuniga). A distracted Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) has an adventurous breakfast with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix). Meanwhile, as Liam’s (Adam Huber) movie wraps, he decides to have a heart-to-heart with Culhane (Robert C. Riley). Lastly, Kirby (Maddison Brown) returns from Milan and Amanda (Eliza Bennett) gets Kirby involved with her sibling rivalry with Adam (Sam Underwood) (#512). The episode was written by David M. Israel and directed by Robin Givens.

By the end of this episode, we tend to think that Fallon is going to find herself in yet another difficult spot. Since when does an “adventurous breakfast” end well for anyone? Let’s just say we’ve got our concerns — and plenty of them.

