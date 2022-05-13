Charmed season 4 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Hashing It Out’

As we prepare for Charmed season 4 episode 10 on The CW next week, it’s fair to say we’re doing it with a strange feeling in our heart. We know that the show has technically been canceled as a part of the network’s mass bloodletting of scripted content yesterday. It does admittedly make it harder to enjoy anything that they’ve got coming up.

…But the show must go on, right? We know that there are still four more episodes, and we hope that the writers really took advantage of that to deliver some fantastic stuff and an ending that offers up at least some element of closure. Were they able to detect that the writing was on the wall here in advance? We certainly hope so, but we recognize that there are no guarantees. All we can say is that next week’s new episode “Hashing It Out” is going to create absolute chaos. Right while the Charmed Ones are trying to fix things in their personal lives, there is an array of other issues they must take on, as well.

To get some more information, be sure to check out the full Charmed season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD – As Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffrey) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) are navigating their love lives, The Unseen bring an epic battle to The Charmed Ones’. Roxie (guest star Shi Ne Nielson) seeks Harry’s (Rupert Evans) assistance, but his mission uncovers something – and someone – unexpected. Also starring Jordan Donica. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Carrie Williams (#410). Original airdate 5/6/22. Original airdate 5/20/22.

