Big Sky renewed for season 3! Jensen Ackles to be series regular

There is quite a big of good news to report today when it comes to ABC’s Big Sky, but let’s begin with this: It is coming back for a season 3!

As of the past few weeks, we’d become increasingly concerned that the Kylie Bunbury – Katheryn Winnick drama was going to be dead in the water, despite some great performers and a story that was stuffed full of interesting twists and turns. That was before we heard the news that Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) was going to be appearing in the finale; now, we’ve learned that he is poised to be a series regular for season 3!

For those who missed the casting news yesterday, Jensen will play Beau Arlen, a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt’s new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb. According to a report from Deadline, Ackles is under a one-year deal. That makes him appearing on this show a win-win. He gets an opportunity to get some consistent/meaty work following his time on The Boys season 3, while Big Sky gets a big-name actor that they can use to market the new season. Depending on what happens coming up, Jensen could move on to other things — or stick around, provided the writers don’t kill his character off. (A lot of people do die on this show.)

If you haven’t seen the promo for the finale yet, you can check that out below. Our feeling is that a lot of season 2 stories will be tied up; that way, season 3 could feel accessible to new viewers who are coming on board, whether it be for Jensen or just about any other reason.

In addition to Big Sky, Ackles is also executive-producing The Winchesters, a prequel to Supernatural that was ordered to series earlier this week by The CW.

Are you excited to see Big Sky renewed, and to get more of Jensen Ackles?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

