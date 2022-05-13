American Idol renewed for season 21; will Katy Perry, judges return?

While we can’t say we’re altogether shocked by the following news, it is quite nice to see it official: There will be an American Idol season 21.

ABC today confirmed the news on not just their long-running singing-show staple, but a number of other programs on their roster, as well. We’re talking here about the likes of The Bachelor, Shark Tank, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

We’d say that none of the renewals are a surprise, though we do find the idea of a live episode of Shark Tank to be both fascinating and also terrifying. How will it work without editing together long pitches?

Anyhow, with Idol the big question is always going to be the future of the judges. We do agree with those who say that singers are never going to be as critical as what we saw from Simon Cowell or even Randy Jackson in the early years. Yet, we’re far past the era where viewers want to see people be “mean” on television. Also, the show needs A-list talent to keep people watching at this point. We rather like the panel as it is with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan; on paper, there’s no reason to change it so long as the three want to come back. Why wouldn’t they? They’re paid handsomely for their work and it’s not a year-round gig. All of them have time to pursue other things in the months away from the show; they don’t typically film the first auditions until the fall.

Odds are, the new season of American Idol will premiere in the winter/spring of 2023. We anticipate that AFV / Shark Tank will be a part of ABC’s fall schedule, as they almost always are.

