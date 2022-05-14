The Good Doctor season 6 will see some behind-the-scenes changes

We know that there’s still one episode to discuss here in season 5, but why not start to look ahead towards The Good Doctor season 6?

Per a new report from Deadline, you are going to see one significant change behind the scenes. While David Shore is not departing the series as showrunner, he is going to get some added assistance. Longtime executive producer Liz Friedman has been promoted to co-showrunner for the upcoming season, which actually filmed its first two episodes before going off on hiatus for the summer.

In a statement, here is what Shore had to say on the subject:

“I have worked with, and shared my burdens with, and depended on Liz for years … Very much looking forward to enjoying all the great things she is going to do with the show.”

Meanwhile, Friedman herself added the following:

“Since giving me my first staff job, David has been a mentor, friend and defining influence on my career … And while our arc could satisfyingly end with me turning to the Dark Side and impaling him on my lightsaber, banding together over our shared love of good stories and The Good Doctor seemed less twisted and more rewarding (thank you, Sony!).”

It is fairly common for there to be some showrunner changes for series that last for a substantial period of time. It’s important to remember that Shore has had a heavy workload for quite some time, in between House, the short-lived Battle Creek, and now the Freddie Highmore series. It makes sense for there to be someone else at this point to help him carry the workload.

Remember that The Good Doctor season 5 finale is currently slated to air on ABC Monday night. If you do want to get some more news all about it, we highly suggest that you head on over to the link here.

What do you want to see on The Good Doctor season 6, let alone the end of season 5?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







