The Good Doctor season 5 finale photo: Shaun, Lea’s big wedding

Monday night on ABC, we’re going to have one of the most exciting TV events of the year in the form of The Good Doctor season 5 finale. Will it live up to all of our expectations? We sure hope so, even if we recognize that there are no guarantees.

Heck, the photo above doesn’t even guarantee that Shaun and Lea make it through their wedding vows! On paper, it does seem like we are finally going to get to the point where the two say “I do,” but there have been some fake-outs in the past. We can’t quite ignore that.

At least Freddie Highmore and Paige Spara’s characters look happy in the photo above, right? The two have plotted out the wedding that is right for them, and that includes watching Dr. Glassman toast to their success. He’s gone through a lot with Shaun over the years, and we’re thrilled that this character can be there to wish them well.

Of course, we just hope that everything runs smoothly for the two of them! We still can’t help but have a massive pit in our stomach being concerned over what lies ahead here. The promo makes us feel like something terrible is going to happen; after all, you hear Lim shout “code blue” at one point and this references the possibility of some devastating medical event.

At least we know that there’s a season 6 coming for the show, right? At least for us, it’s somewhat of a comfort to know that the series is coming back and we don’t have anything to worry about when it comes to that. Just be prepared for a possible cliffhanger, since shows like this do have a knack for delivering these things here and there.

