Yellowstone season 5: Could an interesting change impact Beth’s future?

It should come as no surprise to anyone at this point, but we’re hoping to see all sorts of great Beth-related content on Yellowstone season 5.

Well, based on the latest news we’ve got on this subject, there’s more evidence than ever that it could be coming. After all, Kelly Reilly is about to step more into the limelight for her work on season 4!

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Reilly is going to submit as Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards. This is a big change, given that in the past, Kevin Costner has been considered the sole lead while everyone else is more in the supporting category.

While this change does not necessarily impact the amount of screen time that Reilly receives as Beth in season 5, we do think it could hold some bearing on the way that she is perceived moving forward. It also makes sense for the character to be considered a lead. Remember that she’s behind so many of the major story changes and in season 4 alone we saw her take a job at Market Equities to destroy it from the inside, plan her future with Rip, take in Carter, and also plot to turn the tables on Jamie after he killed Garrett Randall. She was all over the place in that season and she’s quite possibly the most vicious person within the entire family. Credit has to go to Reilly for the ferocity she uses to play her, and we don’t think that Beth is suddenly going to become quiet moving into season 5.

For those who haven’t heard, new episodes of Yellowstone should kick off production a little later this month, with the hope being that the first part of season 5 will premiere later this summer. There are fourteen episodes this time around, an increase from what we have seen in the past.

